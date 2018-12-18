Save money when renting cars online via Planet VPN

Ways To Save On Renting a Car When Travelling

It may sound too good to be true, but this is one of the best hacks to travel during the holiday season!

Using VPN to rent a car while traveling can save not one, but hundreds of dollars! This is a carefully guarded secret that agencies charge clients different prices depending on the IP address they use to rent cars while traveling. Using Planet VPN, you can change your IP address to check prices in different countries.

You will quickly find numerous discrepancies in prices between countries, and savings on car rentals can be quite impressive!