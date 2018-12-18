 
en

VPN Configuration on Your Wi-Fi Router

The most reliable and secure VPN solution for routers

3 easy steps to set up your VPN for Router

1. Login
Get login and password for router connection
    2. Select country
    Choose preferred country on download page to get L2TP server name or server IP
      3. Update
      Update your router config with this data
        Planet VPN will run under these routers

        Connect your:

        • Asus
        • D-link
        • DD-WRT
        • Netduma
        • Sabai
        • Tomato
        • TP-Link
        • Xiaomi
        • Tenda
        • Mikrotik
        • ZyXEL
        • Huawei
        • Keenetic

        In case your router has a custom firmware you may need a firmware update

        Find out why customers love the best Router VPN extension - Planet VPN

        Robert Woods
        It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
        Ashlee Fields
        Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
        Jack Bennett
        I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
        Key Features of Planet VPN for Windows

        Fastest
        Planet VPN provides the best connection speeds on the market
        Torrents
        Enjoy using torrents anonymously with Planet VPN
        Highly anonymous
        Provides solid anonymity and secures your internet connection
        Solid Encryption
        OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your pc
        Wide Network
        Lots of VPN locations to choose from, we have over 50 countries
        Support
        Live chat support on website or email ticket system for complex questions
