Anonymous internet surfing without limitations

Why Do We Need Anonymity When Surfing The Internet?

Suppose you decide to buy something online in an online store, and enter your credit/debit card information, both the provider and the cyber-attacker can easily intercept your data and use it for their own purposes. The same applies when filling out any forms with personal information.

Even simple online messages on dating websites or social networks can be made public if the connection between you and the web service is not securely encrypted.

